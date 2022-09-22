A look at Day 1 at the Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A brief look at the opening session of the Presidents Cup. The Americans have a 4-1 lead. They were led by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Their 6-and-5 win was the shortest foursomes match in the Presidents Cup since 2011. They are 5-0 in foursomes in Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup matches. Jordan Spieth became the first player to start his Presidents Cup career at 6-0 in foursomes. He won with Justin Thomas. That’s his fourth partner in foursomes.

