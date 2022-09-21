Virginia vists unbeaten Syracuse on Friday night

Unbeaten Syracuse looks to make it two in a row in Atlantic Coast Conference play when it hosts Virginia on Friday night looking to extend its season winning streak to four. The Orange are coming off a comeback 32-29 win over Purdue, while the Cavaliers are coming off a last-second, 16-14 victory over Old Dominion. Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who set program passing records last season, had to engineer a late game-winning rally against a team that’s ranked 120th in total defense this week.

