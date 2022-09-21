UK government caps energy bills for businesses for 6 months

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it will cap wholesale energy bills for businesses this winter to ensure companies don’t go bust amid soaring energy prices. Authorities said the government will pick up nearly half of all business energy bills for six months starting Oct. 1. Prime Minister Liz Truss said the measure would then be reviewed to determine if small businesses such as shops and pubs need help beyond the initial support period. The announcement on Wednesday follows similar measures announced earlier this month to cap domestic energy prices for households to help millions of people heat their homes amid a cost-of-living crisis.

