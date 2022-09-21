Thousands rally in Belgium to protest high energy prices

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands have gathered in Belgium to protest against skyrocketing electricity, natural gas and food prices. Trade unions and city police say that around 10,000 people took part in Wednesday’s demonstration. People from across the country marched behind banners reading “Life is much too expensive” or carrying placards marked “Freeze prices.” A Belgian media poll this week showed that 64% of people questioned are concerned that they might not be able to afford their electricity and gas bills. They have more than doubled over the last year. Prime Minister Alexander de Croo warned last month that “the next five to 10 winters will be difficult.”

