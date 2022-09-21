Skip to Content
today at 1:52 PM
Published 1:51 PM

Taylor Farms announces plans to run clean energy in San Juan Bautista factory

Taylor Farms
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Taylor Farms and Bloom Energy have teamed up to install a microgrid to take the San Juan Bautista factory off the California grid.

The plan is to combine six megawatts of Bloom fuel cells, 2MW of solar power from Concept Clean Energy and a 2MW/4MWh battery into a microgrid to power the entire 450,000-square-foot facility.

“We are looking forward to the energy stability this will provide our San Juan Bautista, California facility,” said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO, Taylor Farms. “Fresh food reliability is essential for our customers and it’s more critical than ever to provide quality, fresh foods to North Americans.”facility.

For the full release, click here.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

