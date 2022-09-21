Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 12:04 PM
Published 11:38 AM

San Benito County deputy arrested for alleged domestic violence

San Benito County Sheriff's Office

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said that one of their deputies was arrested Wednesday morning for domestic violence.

Matthew O’Keefe, 27, was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence and false imprisonment by the Hollister Police Department. He has been booked into San Benito County Jail and been put on administrative leave, according to the San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor.

“I am saddened and extremely disappointed with the actions of this Deputy, and my concerns are focused on the victim and her family,” said San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor. “I want to make it clear this office holds itself to the highest of standards and has zero-tolerance for domestic violence or any dishonorable behavior.”

Courtesy: San Benito County Sheriff's Office

Matthew O’Keefe is a Deputy Sheriff with the department, according to the San Benito County Sheriff's Office.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content