Rays’ Randy Arozarena, Yandy Díaz had altercation after game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rays teammates Yandy Díaz and Randy Arozarena had an altercation after a 4-0 loss to the Astros on Monday, partially prompting Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash to bench both players Tuesday in a 5-0 defeat to Houston. Arozarena told reporters Wednesday night that there was no physical contact with Díaz, and that there were some little things they needed to address. He said things are good between the pair. Arozarena was in Wednesday’s lineup. Díaz was out again due to a left shoulder injury that has impacted him recently. Tampa Bay entered Wednesday a half-game ahead of Seattle for the second of three AL wild cards.