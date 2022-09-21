Police: Man wanted for inappropriately touching woman’s butt in Del Rey Oaks

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. The Del Rey Oaks Police Department said the man shown in the photos above inappropriately touched a woman on her butt while riding a black e-bike Monday morning.

This incident occurred at 7:45 a.m. on the corner of Calle Del Oaks and Del Rey Gardens. The victim was able to take photos as the suspect got away, said police.

The suspect rode westbound on Canyon Del Rey, through the Safeway parking lot, and into Monterey, said police.

The e-bike believed to be involved in the sexual battery.

Police said he was described as a man wearing a tan camo jacket with khaki pants, wearing a black mask, and riding something similar to a Surron electric motorbike.

This is the third such incident reported on the Monterey peninsula. Two other attacks on women's behinds were reported in Monterey on Sept. 15 and Sept. 20, said Monterey Police.

Read more: Monterey Police look for suspect riding e-bike slapping women on the butt

Del Rey Oaks police say the suspect in all three incidents is likely the same person.