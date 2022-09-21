North Korea denies sending arms to Russia amid Ukraine war
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it hasn’t exported any weapons supplies to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so in the future. A North Korean military official described recent U.S. intelligence reports of weapons transfers as an attempt to tarnish North Korea’s image. State media reported Thursday the official warned the United States to stop making “reckless remarks” and to “keep its mouth shut.” A declassified U.S. intelligence assessment said earlier this month that Russia was purchasing arms from North Korea, including millions of artillery shells and rockets.