Judge rules RI truck tolling system must end within 48 hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A federal judge says Rhode Island’s truck tolling system for funding repairs to the state’s crumbling bridges is unconstitutional and must end within 48 hours of the entry of his judgment. U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith wrote in Wednesday’s decision tht the tolls discriminate against out-of-state truckers and economic interests and violate a commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution. The trucking industry had challenged the tolls in court and one trucking executive hailed the decision as setting a standard that prevents other states from setting up similar tolling systems. Gov. Dan McKee’s administration says it is reviewing the decision and considering its next steps.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.