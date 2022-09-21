Goldman Sachs lifts Covid vaccine and testing mandate for NYC employees

By Matt Egan

Goldman Sachs told its New York City-based employees on Wednesday that as of November 1 they will no longer need to get vaccinated for Covid-19, CNN has learned.

The move comes weeks after Goldman Sachs relaxed its Covid requirements for all US employees except those based in New York, its home city.

The announcement comes barely 24 hours after New York City officials made vaccine mandates optional for private businesses and encouraged firms to put in place their own policies.

In a memo obtained by CNN, Goldman Sachs told employees: “In accordance with the updated guidance from the Mayor of New York City related to the private sector, beginning on Tuesday, November 1, all Goldman Sachs colleagues can enter 200 West Street regardless of vaccination status, with no requirement to participate in regular testing or wear face coverings.”

In practice, the new policy only applies to a small fraction of Goldman’s global workforce — roughly 1.5% — because most of its New York staff is already vaccinated, a person close to the bank told CNN.

However, the shift shows how companies are evolving with ever-changing Covid protocols around the country.

Goldman Sachs has been more aggressive than some other companies in requiring employees to get back to the office.

The Wall Street firm in June 2021 became one of the first major employers to call workers back to the office full-time. Last fall, Goldman Sachs required employees to get vaccinated.

