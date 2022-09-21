Giants legend Buster Posey joins San Francisco’s ownership group

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Francisco Giants that former catcher and franchise legend Buster Posey had joined the team's ownership group. Posey is the first former player who has joined the club as a principal partner and member of the board of directors, according to the Giants.

He is the 31st principal partner to join the San Francisco Baseball Associates LLC ownership group.

"Upon his retirement last year, Buster said that he would always stay involved with the organization, and when he approached us to express his interest in joining the ownership group, we were thrilled that he wanted to make this type of commitment. It is rare for a former player to join his own team's ownership with the desire to have an active role," Giants Chairman Greg Johnson said in a statement released by the team.

Posey retired following the 2021 season after helping the Giants win a franchise-best 107 games and an NL West title. He spent 12 seasons in the majors and with the Giants, who originally drafted him in 2008 with the No. 5 overall pick out of Florida State.

In his 12 seasons, he won the Rookie of the Year and an NL MVP, made seven All-Star teams, won a batting title and a Gold Glove, and five Silver Slugger awards, on top, of three World Series Championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

"I feel deeply connected to the Giants and the San Francisco Bay Area and hope that my perspective as a former player will be beneficial in growing the game and assisting the organization to build the next championship team both on and off the field," Posey said in that same statement. "I have always had such great respect for the ownership group, many of whom I've gotten to know through the years, who provided the support for me and my teammates to achieve the successes we did. I also believe that I can learn so much by surrounding myself with business leaders who have been at the top of their respective industries."

Posey holds a career WAR of 44.8 and stood as one of the best all-around catchers of his generation and is a sure lock for the Baseball Hall of Fame.