Gates Foundation prods UN, honors inspiration as Goalkeepers

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates combined characteristic optimism with sobering questions about persistent gender inequality and hunger at an event the Gateses’ foundation convened on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. The annual Goalkeepers events focus on reaching global development goals set in 2015 such as reducing poverty and hunger and creating a more equitable world. Bill Gates again made the case for investments in agricultural technologies but their foundation also announced a $100 million donation meant to respond to hunger and malnutrition more quickly. The foundation also recognized the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for her leadership during the pandemic.

