Funeral Monday for Indiana officer shot during traffic stop

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — The public funeral for an eastern Indiana police officer who died Sunday after being shot in the head during a traffic stop will be held next week. The Richmond Police Department says that the funeral for 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Richmond High School. Following the funeral, a procession will carry her body to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, where she will be interred in a section dedicated to public safety heroes. A public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Richmond Municipal Building.

