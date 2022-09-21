Broward mom pleads for help in finding son’s killer

By JOAN MURRAY

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — It’s been six months since Collette Black’s world was shattered.

In March, her 34-year-old son Steven Black was shot to death at a neighborhood convenience store.

“I want to see my son again, do his laundry, cook shrimp for him,” she said fighting back tears.

“Steven was a good person and whoever did this knows he would do anything for you,” she said.

Back on March 13th, Stephen was shopping at Tony’s market at 800 NW 22nd Road when surveillance video captures a man wearing a hoodie.

That man is then seen approaching Black without warning and fatally shooting him.

According to Collette Black’s attorney Kimberly Wald, there have been many shots fired in and around the store and now they are suing as part of a negligent security civil case,

According to the suit, businesses with a history of crime need to protect customers

“Tony’s Market has an obligation to provide security more than a clerk working at the store,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale police say Black’s murder investigation is ongoing.

“We know there were a number of witnesses and we encourage anyone with information to contact us immediately.”

“We are constantly researching and implementing new initiatives to reduce crime, including ShotSpotter, License Plate Readers, and other surveillance-related investigative techniques,” police said in a statement.

