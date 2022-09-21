Biden, Truss seek to smooth over N Ireland divide

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss have declared themselves staunch allies as they try to patch up a divide over Brexit’s impact on peace in Northern Ireland. The leaders met two days after they attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Britain hopes the global goodwill toward the late queen will help smooth out bumps in relations with the U.S. and other allies caused by the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. The U.S. is particularly concerned that Brexit has rattled the foundations of the 1998 Good Friday peace accord that ended 30 years of sectarian violence.

By AAMER MADHANI and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.