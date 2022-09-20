World Cup Watch: Tough start at Milan for US defender Dest

MILAN (AP) — United States defender Sergiño Dest joined Italian champion AC Milan with the hope of getting more playing time ahead of the World Cup. He’s gotten off to a tough start. Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport described Dest’s Serie A debut as an “American Horror Story.” Dest came on as a halftime substitute and within 10 minutes gave away the penalty that led to the opening goal in a 2-1 loss to Napoli. Union Berlin forward Jordan Pefok hasn’t given up on playing for the United States at the tournament. Pefok scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on Sunday to help Union stay in first place in the Bundesliga.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.