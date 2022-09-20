US guarding against overconfidence in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Americans are big favorites in the Presidents Cup. And it might be a matter of protecting against overconfidence. Captain Davis Love III doesn’t see that as an issue. He mentions all the winning photos of past U.S. teams and how this group wants to be in the next picture. Loves says this 12-man squad doesn’t have a record because it has never played together. International captain Trevor Immelman looks forward to what he sees as an uphill battle. He lost a lot of players to LIV Golf. But he likes the 12 who have rallied around the underdog label.

