Teen suspect arrested in connection with Salinas armed carjackings

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salians Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested with armed carjackings in Salinas in May and June.

Anthony Astorga is believed to be involved in two carjackings where a group held victims at gunpoint and assaulted them before stealing their vehicles. Astorga was arrested and charged with carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and vehicle theft, according to police.

The first carjacking took place on May 31 around midnight on Fairview Avenue and Sharon Avenue. Police say, "At least three suspects attacked the victim, stole personal items and his vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a knife and another with a handgun."

The second incident occurred on June 5 around 2:45 a.m. on the 100 block of Barbara Place. Police said four people attacked someone and stole personal items and his vehicle.

Police did locate a shotgun but not the handgun. SWAT executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of Wiren Street and took Astorga into custody.