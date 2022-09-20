Spain cuts natural gas sales tax to help people with costs
MADRID (AP) — Spain will temporarily slash sales tax on natural gas from 21% to 5% to help consumers face rising energy costs this winter as Russia has cut back gas exports to Europe amid the war in Ukraine. Spain’s minister charged with energy policy said Tuesday that the measure also will apply to the sale of firewood and biomass pellets. The reduction will last until Dec. 31 but can be extended if needed. This is the latest measure taken by Spain, which like, governments across Europe, is trying to cushion the blow of rising costs due to shortage of supply.