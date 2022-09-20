Grandson of Alabama champ pledges NIL money to CTE research

Alabama long-snapper Kneeland Hibbett doesn’t figure to rake in a lot of lucrative endorsements. But what he does earn from name, image and likeness deals he wants to put to good use. Hibbett has pledged to donate a share of what he earns to the Concussion Legacy Foundation. It works with former football players and others who developed traumatic brain injuries from repeated hits to the head. Hibbett’s grandfather may be one of them. Dennis Homan was a receiver on Bear Bryant’s top-ranked 1965 team who went on to play in the NFL.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.