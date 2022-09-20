P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

Defenseman P.K. Subban has announced his retirement from the NHL following 13 seasons. The 33-year-old former Norris Trophy winner shared the news on social media Tuesday. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. He added 18 goals and 44 assists in 96 postseason games. The flashy blue liner won the Norris Trophy in 2013 with the Montreal Canadiens. Subban also played for the Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. He was an unrestricted free agent this summer.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.