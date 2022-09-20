One year later, growing global perils as Biden returns to UN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is confronting difficult issues as he travels to New York this week for the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. The Russian war in Ukraine is at a critical juncture. Europe fears a recession could be around the corner. Administration officials are concerned that time is running short to revive the Iran nuclear deal and worry about China’s saber-rattling on Taiwan. Biden is set to address world leaders, meet with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and prod allies to do their part to help the U.N. meet an $18 billion target to replenish a global fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

