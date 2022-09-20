New York City subway trains getting security cameras

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Security cameras, which are already ubiquitous on New York’s streets, will soon be installed in all of the city’s nearly 6,400 subway cars as officials work to rebuild riders’ faith in the system’s safety. New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Tuesday. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority received about 5.5 million dollars in state and federal funding for purchasing and installing cameras on about 6,355 subway cars. The new project is expected to be fully completed sometime in 2025. It is intended to keep commuters feeling safe and aid law enforcement in fighting crime.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

