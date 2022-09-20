ICC permanently bans use of saliva to polish cricket ball

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The ICC has permanently banned the use of saliva to polish the ball in international cricket as it made a host of changes to playing conditions. It’s been more than two years since the International Cricket Council banned the use of saliva as a COVID-19 related temporary measure but the game’s governing body now says, “it is considered appropriate for the ban to be made permanent.” The ICC’s men’s cricket committee had recommended changing several playing conditions and they have now been ratified by the chief executive committee.

