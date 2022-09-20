GOP’s hard-line tactics on migrants refocus midterm debate

MIAMI (AP) — The Republican governors of Florida and Texas have delivered migrants on planes and buses to Washington, D.C., New York City and even Martha’s Vineyard. But they may just be getting started. Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott insist such dramatic steps are need to highlight a genuine crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, where thousands of migrants stream into the country illegally each day. But weeks away from their own competitive reelections, friends and foes alike acknowledge that such hard-line tactics have effectively refocused November’s midterm elections — at least, temporarily — away from abortion rights and toward an issue more favorable to Republicans.

By STEVE PEOPLES, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and PAUL WEBER Associated Press

