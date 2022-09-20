German gas storage over 90% full despite Russian supply cuts

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say the country’s gas storage facilities are now more than 90% full and rising steadily despite Russia cutting off deliveries through a major pipeline. The head of the national network regulator tweeted late Monday that gas storage had “achieved another milestone,” adding that the stored gas will help in managing any potential gas emergencies and flow back into the market. He cautioned that “nevertheless, we must continue to save gas.” The government tightened storage requirements in July after Russia’s state-owned Gazprom started reducing supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany. Russia has since turned off the tap altogether.

