Wright wins 19th, Riley and Rosario homer, Braves beat Nats

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright won his major league-leading 19th game, Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-2. The defending World Series champions won their ninth straight home game to improve to 92-55. Wright won his sixth consecutive decision, allowing two runs and eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings. The Braves improved to 22-6 in Wright’s starts this season, including seven straight wins. Riley hit his 37th homer, second-best in the NL, and his eighth against the Nationals in 14 games this year. Rosario connected off Steve Cishek to make it 5-2 in the seventh.

