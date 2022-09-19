Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan health authorities say a man who died this week has tested positive for the virus that causes Ebola. They said in a statement that it’s still unknown how the man became infected with Ebola. He lived in the central Ugandan town of Mubende, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of the capital, Kampala. Six other people in the same area died earlier in September after suffering “a strange illness,” said the statement.

