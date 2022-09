BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander’s bid for a no-hitter ended when Baltimore’s Ryan Mountcastle led off the seventh inning with a single. The Tigers lead 9-0 at Camden Yards on Monday night. Alexander allowed only two runners, walking Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth inning and Austin Hays in the sixth, before Mountcastle lofted a single to center. Anthony Santander followed with another single.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.