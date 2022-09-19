Seaside and Oaxaca de Juarez become sister cities

SEASIDE, Calif. (KMUV) During the Oaxaca by the Sea event, the city of Seaside and Oaxaca de Juarez in Mexico signed an agreement to be sister cities. This means that they will share resources to increase tourism and improve the economy of the two cities.

On Sunday, September 18, representatives from the two cities met for this historic event. A city can have several sister cities, with community participation ranging from half a dozen to hundreds of volunteers.

Each sister city organization is independent and carries out the activities and thematic areas that are important to them and their community, including municipal, business, commercial, educational and cultural exchanges and projects with their sister city.

Oaxaca by the Sea began with a parade with all the dancers, led by the Council Alexis Garcia Arrazola, Mayor Ian Oglesby, and representatives of Oaxaca de Juarez from Mexico who came exclusively for this event.

Among the folk dances were local dance schools such as Palenke Arts. Palenke Arts is a multicultural arts organization whose mission is to educate, inspire, and transform the Seaside community through the arts. They danced the Chinas Oaxaqueñas, Jarabe del Valle.

The other folk group that in Santa Cruz. Senderos offers free programs to community members, including musical instrument classes, dance, and academic tutoring.

Among them is the Ballet Folklorico group that danced that afternoon.