S. Korea requests Interpol’s help in Terraform Labs probe

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors have asked Interpol to issue a fugitive alert for the founder of Terraform Labs as they investigate a $40 billion crash of the firm’s cryptocurrency that devastated retail investors around the world. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office said it requested to Interpol on Monday to circulate a “red notice” for Do Kwon across the agency’s 195 member nations to locate and apprehend him. A South Korean court recently issued arrest warrants for Kwon and five other people connected to Terraform Labs as prosecutors investigated allegations of fraud and financial crimes related to the implosion of its digital currencies in May.

