Minnesota WR Autman-Bell needs season-ending surgery on leg

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota sixth-year wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell will have season-ending surgery on his right leg. The injury is a big loss for the unbeaten Gophers as they begin Big Ten play without their best pass catcher. Autman-Bell was hurt in Minnesota’s 49-7 win over Colorado on Saturday. He landed awkwardly while trying to catch on off-target throw in the second quarter. The procedure will take place on Wednesday. The Gophers will apply to the NCAA for a medical redshirt that would allow him to return for a seventh season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.