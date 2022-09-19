Europe Ryder Cup captain Donald has a plan for beating US
By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — One major takeaway from the just-concluded Italian Open at the Marco Simone club outside Rome that will host next year’s Ryder Cup is that the course is being set up to reward accurate tee shots with narrow fairways surrounded by nasty rough and even higher grass beyond. Europe captain Luke Donald is enlisting the help of the golf course to try and reduce the gap to the big-hitting Americans following a record loss to the United States at Whistling Straits last year.