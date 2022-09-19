Elderly woman dies after pit bull attack at Denver-area home

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — An 89-year-old woman has died after she was attacked by two pit bulls at a home west of Denver last week. Golden police say the woman and her 12-year-old grandson were attacked Wednesday afternoon. Both dogs have since been euthanized. The woman’s family confirmed on Sunday that she died. They say the boy, who was seriously injured, has been released from the hospital. Responding officers found blood leading into the home and immediately went to the backyard, where the dogs were mauling the woman. They used stun guns and less-lethal shotguns but weren’t able to separate the dogs until additional officers arrived.

