Court orders charges against ex Pakistani PM Khan dropped

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani judge has ordered police to drop terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan for verbally threatening police officers and a female judge at a political rally last month. The charges followed a speech Khan gave in the capital of Islamabad last month in which he vowed to sue the city of Islamabad police chief and a judge for allowing police to question the chief of staff of Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf political party. Khan made the controversial remarks after being told the chief of staff had been allegedly tortured by police following his arrest on charges of inciting troops to mutiny.

