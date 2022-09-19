Bill Clinton: ‘The world’s on fire,’ but teamwork can help

NEW YORK (AP) — President Bill Clinton says he is amazed by the massive response to the return of the Clinton Global Initiative. That’s the meeting of international leaders from politics, business and philanthropy set to gather in New York for the first time since 2016. Interest in the two-day meeting – which convenes a broad spectrum of luminaries, was so large that the Clinton Foundation had to turn more than 1,000 potential attendees away. Clinton says there’s a “longing” for people to get together and make good things happen. The initiative has helped people in more than 180 countries since it was established in 2005.

