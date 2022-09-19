Aptos robbery suspects caught with guns, Plan B and Nicorette

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two after a robbery was reported at a CVS in Aptos Saturday.

Two suspects allegedly entered the store and took bags full of nicotine gum, cigarettes, Plan B, razors, and lozenges. They threatened staff before leaving the store and drove off in a gray Taurus.

Deputies later spotted the vehicle driving on Highway 1, and a pursuit began, according to deputies. The car stopped on Highway 17 due to mechanical issues, and both suspects tried running away on foot.

Coryeon Wyatt, 18, and Keoinjhanie Russell, 21, of San Jose, were caught and taken into custody. According to deputies, the store items, a ghost handgun, and a stolen handgun were found in the vehicle.

Both suspects were charged with robbery, firearm charges, conspiracy, and for warrants from other counties. Deputies added they were wanted for similar crimes in San Jose and from earlier in the evening at CVS stores in Salinas and Prunedale.