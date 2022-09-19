A year on, volcano scars mark Spain’s La Palma island

MADRID (AP) — As officials Monday held ceremonies to commemorate the first anniversary of what was one of the most televised volcanic eruptions in Europe, Spain’s La Palma island is not the same, geologically, economically, or socially. A six-kilometer black lava scar remains as testimony to the three-month-long volcano eruption that left no casualties but wreaked havoc in the lives of many. Despite a large amount of money to aid reconstruction, many islanders feel they have been forgotten, and poisonous gases mean some still cannot return to their homes.

