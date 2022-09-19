7.6 earthquake shakes Mexico’s central Pacific coast

MEXICO (KION-TV)- A 7.6 earthquake was detected on Mexico's central Pacific coast Monday around 11:05 a.m. (PST).

The epicenter was said to be southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 9.4 miles, according the USGS. That is 56 miles from Tecomán, Colima, with a population of 137,383.

The total population for cities in the area is said to total 251,519, according to the USGS.

There are tsunami warnings along the coast of Michoacan. There is no word of damages to buildings at this time.

According to the city's mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, no known casualties or damage have yet been recorded in Mexico City.

Alarms for the quake came less than an hour after quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

An 8.1 hit Mexico in 1985, and a 7.1 one hit Mexico in 2017, both on Sept 19.