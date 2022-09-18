Tsunami warnings issued after 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

By Hannah Ritchie and Rob Picheta, CNN

Hazardous tsunami waves are possible along coastlines within a 300-kilometer (186-mile) radius of a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit southeastern Taiwan on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has said.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for Miyako island in the East China Sea following the quake, which hit the Yujing district in rural Taiwan and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

This is a breaking story. More details soon.

