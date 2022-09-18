Post Malone suffers bruised ribs after falling through a hole on stage in St. Louis

By Michelle Watson, David Williams and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Rapper Post Malone suffered a fall and bruised his ribs on Saturday when he fell through an opening in the stage during his performance in St. Louis, according to his manager.

“Thank you everyone for all your well wishes! @postmalone didn’t break 3 ribs lastnite [sic] thank god,” the rapper’s manager, Dre London, wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “We did X-rays @ hospital after the show & they declared he had bruised his ribs!”

Post Malone was performing at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis when he fell.

Concert goer Tana Cantrell told CNN that the accident happened about an hour into his performance.

“At the time from my angle, it looked like he just collapsed on stage, grabbing the middle of his chest,” Cantrell said. “You could see in his face and body how much pain he was in and that’s when I knew this was serious. His legs were trembling from the pain.”

“From other angles you could see that there was a hole in the stage that he had fallen through when they lowered his guitar down and they did not get the floor put back up in time,” Cantrell added.

After about 10 minutes, Post Malone got up with help from others, and went to take a break, according to Cantrell. Once he returned to the stage he repeatedly apologized before finishing the show, Cantrell said.

Dre London commended the rapper for finishing the show “in true Posty fashion.”

“I truly don’t know any artist like him,” the Instagram post continued.

On Sunday, the rapper apologized and thanked his St. Louis fans in a video also posted to Dre London’s Instagram. He confirmed Cantrell’s account that he fell through a hole that was meant to hold his guitar stand.

“We just got back from the hospital, and everything’s good,” Post Malone said in the video. “They gave me some pain meds and everything, so we can keep kicking ass on the tour.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.