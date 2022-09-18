NASCAR faces more questions about new car after Bristol bash

At least a dozen of the playoff drivers had some sort of problem with NASCAR’s new Next Gen car Saturday night at Bristol. The spec car that has leveled the playing field was exposed for myriad durability issues that have followed it in its entire debut season. The Ford camp suffered a rash of blown tires, Toyota was plagued by power steering failures, drivers racing for the win were knocked from contention for any number of mechanical gremlins and passing was a most difficult task. Now NASCAR is facing an entire new set of questions about its new car.

