Montgomery’s effort not enough in Bears’ loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — David Montgomery made things happen for the Chicago Bears just about every time he touched the ball. But he rarely got that chance in the second quarter when the Bears fell further and further behind. The Green Bay Packers outscored Chicago 21-0 in that second period and went on to beat the Bears 27-10 on Sunday night. Montgomery ran 15 times for 122 yards but had just one carry in that decisive second quarter.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.