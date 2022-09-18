Inter Miami wins 3-2, says DC United player used racial slur

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major League Soccer said it will look into a claim that D.C. United player Taxi Fountas used a racial slur against Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe during the second half of the team’s match on Sunday night. Inter Miami won 3-2 to give its playoff hopes a major boost, with Gonzalo Higuain getting the deciding goal off an assist from DeAndre Yedlin in the fourth minute of stoppage time. But the mood was far from celebratory afterwards, with Inter Miami players revealing that they were ready to walk off the field during the match if something was not done about what they believe Fountas said.

