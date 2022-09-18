At least 9 dead, 34 injured in a bus crash in Costa Rica

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica (AP) — At least nine people have been killed and 34 injured when a passenger bus fell off a 250-foot cliff on the Inter-American Highway in Costa Rica. Authorities attribute Saturday’s accident to a landslide caused by heavy rain. It occurred in an area known as Cambronero, some 45 miles west of San Jose. The Red Cross says the landslide pushed two vehicles into the bus, which plunged off the road. Police say emergency teams were still working Sunday to recover four of the nine bodies. Two people remain missing.

