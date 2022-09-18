AP Top 25: Washington moves in; Penn State, Oregon move up

Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football at No. 18 and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories. A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10 almost unchanged. No. 1 Georgia picked up six more first-place votes in the AP Top 25. The Bulldogs are up to 59 first-place votes and 1,569 points. No. 2 Alabama received three first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one. Penn State jumped eight spots to No. 14 after routing Auburn and Oregon moved up 10 to No. 15 after beating BYU. Washington beat previously ranked Michigan State to earn a ranking for the first time since the 2021 preseason poll.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.