Allegri, Inzaghi under pressure after Juventus, Inter losses

MILAN (AP) — Two of the top Serie A coaches are already feeling the pressure after Juventus and Inter Milan surprisingly lost. Promoted Monza probably didn’t expect its first-ever Serie A win to come against Juventus but it managed to beat Massimiliano Allegri’s side 1-0. Juventus played most of the match with 10 men following Ángel Di María’s red card. Simone Inzaghi’s Inter side was earlier beaten 3-1 at Udinese. AC Milan plays Napoli later Sunday. The two sides were level at the top of the table with Atalanta heading into the weekend. Atalanta plays Roma.

