Son scores hat trick off bench as Spurs thrash Leicester 6-2

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min has ended his goal drought this season by scoring a hat trick after coming off the bench in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over last-place Leicester in the English Premier League. The result left Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers’ job under serious threat after six straight losses for his team. Son was rotated to the bench for the game and entered in the 59th minute with the score at 3-2. He curled two shots into the top corner and completed his 13-minute hat trick in the 86th with a strike under Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.

