EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quinton Williams threw two touchdown passes and Antoine Murray ran for two more as Howard broke a scoreless tie at halftime to post a 31-0 rout of Division II Morehouse College in the Inaugural HBCU New York Classic. The historic rivals met for the 38th time since the series started in 1923. The Bison are 26-10-2 all-time in the series and have won all five meetings since its revival in 2010.

